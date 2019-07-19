Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Accolade Wines adds new variant to Echo Falls Range

John Wood · 19 July, 2019

Accolade Wines is introducing a new varietal to its best-selling Echo Falls portfolio with the launch of Malb-Echo Falls.

David White, marketing director at Accolade Wines, said: ‘’Malbec is seeing continued strong growth in the UK and is attracting new shoppers to the red wine category.

“Echo Falls is perfectly placed to drive further category growth and consumer interest in Malbec as it is a brand of mass scale and popularity which gives consumers the confidence to try a new style of wine.

“Our target audience is very open to discovery and experimentation, and to satisfy consumer demand we have chosen to give MalbEcho Falls a more premium feel, with richer flavour cues and updated packaging to reflect that. The brand has built its success on spontaneity and a track record of bringing new and interesting products to market. MalbEcho Falls is a must stock and ensures the trade can benefit from a growing profit opportunity.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East
East Midlands
London
North East
North West
Northern Ireland
Scotland
South East
South West
Wales
West Midlands
Yorkshire & Humber
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Fire destroys Simply Food store at BP sit...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of le...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training