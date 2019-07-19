Accolade Wines adds new variant to Echo Falls Range

John Wood

Accolade Wines is introducing a new varietal to its best-selling Echo Falls portfolio with the launch of Malb-Echo Falls.

David White, marketing director at Accolade Wines, said: ‘’Malbec is seeing continued strong growth in the UK and is attracting new shoppers to the red wine category.

“Echo Falls is perfectly placed to drive further category growth and consumer interest in Malbec as it is a brand of mass scale and popularity which gives consumers the confidence to try a new style of wine.

“Our target audience is very open to discovery and experimentation, and to satisfy consumer demand we have chosen to give MalbEcho Falls a more premium feel, with richer flavour cues and updated packaging to reflect that. The brand has built its success on spontaneity and a track record of bringing new and interesting products to market. MalbEcho Falls is a must stock and ensures the trade can benefit from a growing profit opportunity.”

