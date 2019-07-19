Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million users since June 1 launch

Merril Boulton · 19 July, 2019
Patrick Rutherford (left), Esso's UK retail sales manager; and James Moir, Nectar managing director
  (Photo:  )

Esso’s Nectar promotion has reached nearly two million users since its nationwide launch on June 1.

At a celebration to mark its launch, Pat Rutherford, Esso’s UK retail sales manager, thanked everyone involved in its delivery, and the “tremendous effort that’s taken place throughout the Esso network in a short space of time”.

“All the success we’ve had to date has been founded on good relationships, shared perspectives, coupled with extensive professionalism all the way through to do things right and get things done, and it has been fantastic to be part of," he said.

Nectar’s managing director James Moir said he was “absolutely delighted” with how the launch had gone, and confirmed that more than 1,000 Esso sites had “gone purple”.

“Execution across all the sites has been fantastic. But we’re very much in the launch phase, with more exciting opportunities as we go forward.”

One of the key developments likely to make a difference to the impact of the Nectar programme is the launch early next year of a redemption offer. Motorists collecting Nectar points will be able to redeem them on Esso's dealer forecourts to make savings on both fuel and shop purchases.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East
East Midlands
London
North East
North West
Northern Ireland
Scotland
South East
South West
Wales
West Midlands
Yorkshire & Humber
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Fire destroys Simply Food store at BP sit...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG in top ten of Sunday Times list of le...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training