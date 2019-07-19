Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million users since June 1 launch

Merril Boulton

Patrick Rutherford (left), Esso's UK retail sales manager; and James Moir, Nectar managing director (Photo: )

Esso’s Nectar promotion has reached nearly two million users since its nationwide launch on June 1.

At a celebration to mark its launch, Pat Rutherford, Esso’s UK retail sales manager, thanked everyone involved in its delivery, and the “tremendous effort that’s taken place throughout the Esso network in a short space of time”.

“All the success we’ve had to date has been founded on good relationships, shared perspectives, coupled with extensive professionalism all the way through to do things right and get things done, and it has been fantastic to be part of," he said.

Nectar’s managing director James Moir said he was “absolutely delighted” with how the launch had gone, and confirmed that more than 1,000 Esso sites had “gone purple”.

“Execution across all the sites has been fantastic. But we’re very much in the launch phase, with more exciting opportunities as we go forward.”

One of the key developments likely to make a difference to the impact of the Nectar programme is the launch early next year of a redemption offer. Motorists collecting Nectar points will be able to redeem them on Esso's dealer forecourts to make savings on both fuel and shop purchases.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: