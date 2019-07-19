Funkin Cocktails launches £1m advertising campaign

John Wood

Funkin Cocktails, the fruit purée and cocktail mixer company, is supporting its recently launched Nitro Canned Cocktails with a £1m nationwide advertising campaign.

The out-of-home and digital campaign, which runs until the end of September, is targeted at consumer’s on the go and will feature across static six sheets at all major railway stations, roadside and taxi’s and on social media channels. The campaign will be seen by 7.2 million 25-44 year olds.

“The launch of Funkin Nitro Canned Cocktails is another step towards us democratising cocktails for the nation,” explained Ben Anderson, marketing director at Funkin Cocktails. “Canned cocktails have notoriously been of poor quality and our flavour expertise, cocktail knowledge and nitro technology means we are bringing the best tasting, best looking cocktails to consumers no matter where they are.”

Funkin Cocktails has partnered with Omnicom Media Group agencies Adylic and PHD Manchester to develop a digital advertising creative which allows bespoke and personalised messaging. Funkin Cocktails will be developing these in partnership with key travel hubs.

“Our advertising campaign will ensure that Funkin Nitro Canned Cocktails are seen by the nation and we would urge the trade to ensure they are stocked up, especially during the key summer season as they are perfect for outdoor events, picnics and barbecues,” added Anderson.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: