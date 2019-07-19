Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Princes introduces a range of fish-based products

John Wood · 19 July, 2019

International food and drink group Princes has launched a range of new fish-based NPD – Infused Tuna Fillets and Mackerel Sizzle.

Both products are aimed at a new audience for Princes, targeting shoppers who are on the look-out for health, taste and convenience, with the aim of growing penetration in the segment.

The products feature the new modern Princes pack designs, announced as part of a £5m rebrand, focused on enhancing brand consistency and differentiation across all of Princes product categories – Fish, Meat, Fruit, Juice and Ready Meals.

Mat Lowery, commercial director fish at Princes Group, said: “These two unique innovations are a result of our response to the changes we are seeing among our consumers, by providing products that meet the needs of modern family life.

“We will continue to innovate to remain relevant and provide our consumers with the great tasting, convenient products they expect from us, as we continue to grow as one of the UK’s largest food and drink brands.”

