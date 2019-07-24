Government confirms ban on under 16s buying energy drinks

John Wood

ACS chief executive James Lowman (Photo: )

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that under 16s will be banned from purchasing energy drinks.

The Government consulted in August 2018 on the introduction of an age restriction for energy drinks as part of the Childhood Obesity Strategy Chapter II.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We have encouraged the Government to provide clarity on an age restriction for energy drinks and helped them consider the impact on retailers. We think 16 is the appropriate level as it aligns with over half of convenience retailers’ existing voluntary policies on energy drinks, and this is the age group for which the impact of energy drinks has been researched.”

Polling of 1,210 retailers in January 2018 found that 53% of convenience retailers had a voluntary age restriction policy in place for energy drinks.

The timeframes for implementing the new age restriction have not yet been confirmed by the Government.

