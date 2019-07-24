Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government confirms ban on under 16s buying energy drinks

John Wood · 24 July, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that under 16s will be banned from purchasing energy drinks.

The Government consulted in August 2018 on the introduction of an age restriction for energy drinks as part of the Childhood Obesity Strategy Chapter II.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We have encouraged the Government to provide clarity on an age restriction for energy drinks and helped them consider the impact on retailers. We think 16 is the appropriate level as it aligns with over half of convenience retailers’ existing voluntary policies on energy drinks, and this is the age group for which the impact of energy drinks has been researched.”

Polling of 1,210 retailers in January 2018 found that 53% of convenience retailers had a voluntary age restriction policy in place for energy drinks.

The timeframes for implementing the new age restriction have not yet been confirmed by the Government.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6357.70140.13128.95
East Midlands132.2159.90141.73129.07
London131.77141.97129.33
North East130.50143.04128.25
North West131.4462.90139.35128.74
Northern Ireland129.21133.73126.58
Scotland131.6052.70140.81128.74
South East132.6763.62141.19129.52
South West132.1367.90140.34128.88
Wales131.0964.90137.17127.98
West Midlands131.76140.49129.03
Yorkshire & Humber131.1674.90139.95128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

Arrests at car wash on suspicion of moder...

Co-op invests £2.5m in north Wales petrol...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training