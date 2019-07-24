Admedia releases research into AFV market

Admedia, the provider of advertising solutions across the UK’s motorway services network, has released new research into the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market.

The research study was commissioned by Admedia, with input from motor manufacturers including VW, BMW, Kia, Mercedes Benz, Mazda and the PSA Group.

It found that 28% of car and van owners are considering an electric or hybrid model as their next vehicle. Hybrid is perceived as the stepping stone into converting to an AFV, with 25% of hybrid owners saying their next car will be pure electric.

Admedia conducted the research to investigate how the market for AFVs can be expanded to match the Government’s targets that aim to reduce emissions from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

Cathryn Hancock, head of media at PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen & DS), commented: “PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen & DS) are really excited to have helped shape this research study as it is crucial for understanding the motivators and challenges for increasing AFV adoption. Having limited insight available in the market previously, this study has uncovered some key insights that have helped us understand the automotive market and will aid in accelerating the transition from fuel to electric and hybrid vehicles.”

Phil Daniel, managing director sales and marketing at Admedia, added: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this new insight into the market. As leaders in automotive advertising, we have listened to the manufacturers’ challenges of understanding consumer resistance to AFV adoption and have established a clear path on how to overcome these, helping the industry lead the way in reducing carbon emissions as we head for a greener future.”

