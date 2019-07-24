Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Admedia releases research into AFV market

John Wood · 24 July, 2019
electric charging Vattenfall Volvo V60
Hybrids are viewed as a stepping stone to AFVs
  (Photo:  )

Admedia, the provider of advertising solutions across the UK’s motorway services network, has released new research into the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market.

The research study was commissioned by Admedia, with input from motor manufacturers including VW, BMW, Kia, Mercedes Benz, Mazda and the PSA Group.

It found that 28% of car and van owners are considering an electric or hybrid model as their next vehicle. Hybrid is perceived as the stepping stone into converting to an AFV, with 25% of hybrid owners saying their next car will be pure electric.

Admedia conducted the research to investigate how the market for AFVs can be expanded to match the Government’s targets that aim to reduce emissions from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

Cathryn Hancock, head of media at PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen & DS), commented: “PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen & DS) are really excited to have helped shape this research study as it is crucial for understanding the motivators and challenges for increasing AFV adoption. Having limited insight available in the market previously, this study has uncovered some key insights that have helped us understand the automotive market and will aid in accelerating the transition from fuel to electric and hybrid vehicles.”

Phil Daniel, managing director sales and marketing at Admedia, added: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this new insight into the market. As leaders in automotive advertising, we have listened to the manufacturers’ challenges of understanding consumer resistance to AFV adoption and have established a clear path on how to overcome these, helping the industry lead the way in reducing carbon emissions as we head for a greener future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6357.70140.13128.95
East Midlands132.2159.90141.73129.07
London131.77141.97129.33
North East130.50143.04128.25
North West131.4462.90139.35128.74
Northern Ireland129.21133.73126.58
Scotland131.6052.70140.81128.74
South East132.6763.62141.19129.52
South West132.1367.90140.34128.88
Wales131.0964.90137.17127.98
West Midlands131.76140.49129.03
Yorkshire & Humber131.1674.90139.95128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

Arrests at car wash on suspicion of moder...

Co-op invests £2.5m in north Wales petrol...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training