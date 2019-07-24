Suresite publishes three online training courses for employees

John Wood

Forecourt expert Suresite Group has launched three new online courses for filling station employees.

The trio of self-study modules cover manual handling, first aid and GDPR. They are suitable for all employees, from new recruits to experienced members of staff.

With study times of between 30 minutes (manual handling) and 2-3 hours (first aid), each interactive course offers the option to stop and start when required. Modules can be completed on an internet-enabled PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

The manual handling online study course will give employees a good understanding of how to move, lift, push and pull objects safely and efficiently. It is relevant for employees working in retail environments, from c-stores, to supermarkets and petrol stations.

The basic first aid eLearning module introduces the importance of first aid in the workplace and will help employees to understand the responsibilities of both themselves and the employer.

The GDPR course will teach retail employees what they need to do when handling personal or sensitive data to comply with EU GDPR.

Suresite CEO Nick Healy said: “All Suresite Group online training is designed to engage and stimulate retail employees. The interactive activities, coupled with real-world examples, ensure that all learners are able to engage fully with the material.

“By making the learning memorable, fun and interactive we can increase knowledge retention rates.”

All the courses have been developed in partnership with Bolt Learning and each one costs £25 plus VAT per trainee. Certificates can be downloaded on successful completion.

