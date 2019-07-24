Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tritium to supply chargers for 2,500-strong UK network

John Wood · 24 July, 2019
Tritium's Drive Energi charger

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company Tritium, has signed a deal with Box Energi to be the sole supplier of DC rapid chargers for sites across the UK for its Drive Energi network.

Drive Energi is aiming to install 2,500 charging locations by 2025, with at least 100 sites to be live by end of January 2020. Box Energi claims that when it is completed, the size and geographic range of the Drive Energi network will effectively eliminate range anxiety in the UK.

“We chose to work with Tritium because its technology is proven and its chargers are reliable, robust and trustworthy,” said James Moat, CEO of Drive Energi. “These chargers are not only the fastest and most advanced in their class, but incredibly easy to use and, with the world’s smallest physical footprint, to deploy as well – particularly in our cities and high-density areas where space is increasingly limited.”

Each site will feature up to two Tritium Veefil-RT 50kW DC Rapid Chargers, which Tritium says are capable of adding 60 miles of range in 20 minutes of charging, along with a number of lower-power AC chargers. By comparison, a 7kW charger – typically found in a home or some publicly-available sites in the UK – can add about just over nine miles every 20 minutes.

In addition to working with Drive Energi to install the chargers, Tritium will supply 24/7 support for the network.

“As the nation increasingly looks to electrify transportation, and as the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) scheme comes into effect, the need for reliable, smart and easy-to-use charging infrastructure is critical,” said Kevin Pugh, Tritium’s business development manager for UK and Republic of Ireland. “Drive Energi is an exciting addition to the market with a vision to build a new network offering charging confidence with the EV driver’s needs at its core.

“With the average daily commute in the UK in the vicinity of 20 miles, a single 20-minute charge will add about three days of range to an EV. The sheer scope of the proposed Drive Energi network means that people will easily be able to find a charger, no matter where they are and no matter when they need it.”

Drive Energi will be a mix of publicly-available and private charging solutions catering for private fleets.

Food Hygiene Training