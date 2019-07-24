Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in Chester

John Wood

The former owner of a forecourt site in Chester has welcomed the completion of a multi-million pound development of the site by the Co-op.

Handbridge Service Station, on Queen’s Park Road, reopened on Friday, 19 July, after a complete overhaul of its infrastructure, and a new layout to improve traffic flow. It sells unleaded and super unleaded petrol and, diesel and super diesel fuel.

The site provides 17 jobs and opens between 6:30am – 11pm, daily, with the food store – which is approximately 2,800sq ft – serving coffee and having an in-store bakery alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, hot food, sandwiches, award-winning wines and essentials.

Steve Vaughan, the previous owner of Handbridge Service Station for 22 years, said: “I am delighted to have sold to Co-op and to see the excellent rebuild and development they have invested in and the employment they are bringing to the local area. I am sure it will be an even greater asset to the community, and consumers will benefit from Co-op’s reinvestment to the area and their support of local projects.

“I am really pleased that the location for convenience shopping and fuel supply has remained in the same place as before and am certain that it will enhance the other local businesses in the central hub of the village – where it should be. After many happy years serving the Handbridge community and making many friends, I truly wish Co-op and the Handbridge area a successful and prosperous relationship.”

Eddie Jenkinson, National Fuels Manager, Co-op, commented: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make further significant investment in the Chester area. Overhauling the petrol filling station and enhancing the food store in Handbridge in order to better serve the needs of the local community. We have been having a great response, with the re-development benefitting both the community and visitors to the area – and, it’s a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”

