Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls for greater protection for access to cash machines

John Wood · 26 July, 2019
ATM keyboard

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has called for greater protection for access to cash after a report from LINK, the UK’s main cash machine network, showing that cash withdrawals from ATMs declined year-on-year across the UK's nations and regions in early 2019.

ACS highlighted the role that convenience stores play in providing access to cash to their local communities. Figures from the 2018 Local Shop Report show that 46% of convenience stores offer a free-to-use cash machine, with 16% offering a charging cash machine.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Millions of people still rely on cash every day, with convenience stores often the only place where ATMs are hosted due to the widespread closure of bank branches. Despite the continued importance of cash, LINK’s cuts to interchange fees have had a huge impact on the UK’s ATM network, leaving many communities without free access to their money. The new Prime Minister must make preserving access to cash and maintaining free to use ATMs an immediate priority.”

LINK’s figures also revealed that the value of money being withdrawn is declining more slowly - which could suggest that when people are using ATMs they are taking more money out as they may not visit them again for a while.

ACS has continued to raise concerns about ensuring access to cash for consumers and has been working with the Payment Systems Regulator to provide information about the impact of interchange fees on the cash machine network and about the provision of ATMs in convenience stores.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6357.70140.13128.95
East Midlands132.2159.90141.73129.07
London131.77141.97129.33
North East130.50143.04128.25
North West131.4462.90139.35128.74
Northern Ireland129.21133.73126.58
Scotland131.6052.70140.81128.74
South East132.6763.62141.19129.52
South West132.1367.90140.34128.88
Wales131.0964.90137.17127.98
West Midlands131.76140.49129.03
Yorkshire & Humber131.1674.90139.95128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Tritium to supply chargers for 2,500-stro...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Site reopens in Lancing with Welcome fran...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Simon Smith Retail sells to MFG

MFG recruits Booker retail boss

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training