Raiders with digger fail in attempted burglary

John Wood

Raiders appear to have abandoned an attempt to break into a Kent Service station after causing extensive damage to the building.

Detectives are investigating following a report of an attempted burglary at the site on Forstal Road, Aylesford.

Kent Police was called at around 12.40am on Thursday 25 May after a digger was stolen from a building site and used to damage a wall at the business.

Patrols attended the scene and completed a search of the area, but no arrests were made.

They reported that nothing was stolen from the premises.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/142616/19.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

