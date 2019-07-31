Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Instavolt hits 400 landmark with latest rapid charger installation

John Wood · 31 July, 2019
Car using Instavolt charger

InstaVolt has begun construction of its 400th rapid charger, which it claims makes it the UK’s largest owner-operated network of rapid electric vehicle chargers in the UK.

Work has started on the milestone station, which can be found at KFC on the A460, Cannock. InstaVolt’s chief financial officer Adrian Keen says it’s testament to the popularity of its chargers among drivers and landlords alike.

InstaVolt has a tap to pay network, meaning drivers don’t need a subscription, membership or RFID card to pay. Since its inception, all of InstaVolt’s chargers have worked by drivers simply tapping their contactless credit or debit card to pay – something the Government has recently said that all networks should offer by next spring. Drivers can also use their smart watch or phone to pay if it’s set up for contactless payments.

InstaVolt installs chargers for free, taking care of everything from planning to ongoing maintenance, and said it expects to have 600 chargers in the ground by next spring.

Keen commented: “We put the customer experience at the heart of everything we do. It’s proven a popular formula for landowners who want to cater for the rise in electric vehicles on the roads, without making the necessary capital outlay or worrying about how to operate and maintain the hardware.”

