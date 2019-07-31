Centrica partners Ford to offer electric vehicle services

John Wood

Energy company Centrica and Ford are set to offer new electric vehicle services in the UK and Ireland as the car manufacturer accelerates its electrified vehicle plans in Europe.

Under the planned partnership, Ford will work exclusively with Centrica to deliver a dedicated home-charging installation service and EV tariffs from British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy that will allow Ford customers to benefit from lower energy prices for overnight charging. Centrica will also make its installation service available to support hundreds of Ford dealerships across the UK and Ireland.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said: “We’re committed to helping our customers to make the transition to a lower carbon future and are proud to be supporting Ford with the launch of their new electric vehicle range.

“We are uniquely positioned to help customers at home and in business to make the shift to electric vehicles, harnessing the power of our global network of over 13,000 technicians and engineers to deliver solutions that are simpler, faster and more affordable for consumers.”

Every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate in Europe will include an electrified option – mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery electric. Upcoming all-electric models include an all-new, Mustang-inspired performance SUV with a claimed range of 370 miles, coming in late 2020.

Andy Barratt, managing director of Ford of Britain, said: “Ford is committed to delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified vehicles for our customers, powered through the Ford home charger Wall Boxes.

“With their scale, experience and access to the electric grid, our partnership with Centrica will enable us to offer a one-stop shop for our customers as they transition to an electrified vehicle, including exciting new vehicle options, wall box, installation service and electricity tariff.”

Building on the launch of its Mobility Ventures team earlier this year, Centrica is continuing to work with other car manufacturers to support their customers and dealership networks on EV readiness, providing a one stop shop for charging solutions including charger infrastructure, energy management, financing, and optimisation.

The company has also expanded its digital service, Local Heroes, to offer homeowners electric vehicle (EV) charging installations while Centrica Business Solutions has launched a package of solutions for large businesses that includes new solar and battery storage facilities to help meet increased onsite power demand.

