Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son completes £900k redevelopment

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has reopened Middleton Service Station at Pickering, North Yorkshire, after a 12-week, £900,000 redevelopment of the filling station and convenience store.

The fuel offering, formerly from Esso, will now come from Shell, offering customers their premium range of fuels and lubricants, the Shell Go loyalty programme and the Fill Up and Go Shell App, which allows customers to pay from their car. Improvements to the forecourt include a new canopy, new tanks and pumps, two Washtec jet wash machines and air, water and screenwash refilling stations. The site has also undergone an extensive clean-up operation to ensure that it complies with environmental regulations and will do so for many years to come.

The store, which was previously under the Londis brand, has changed to Spar and has had a completely new shop fit with an enhanced range of groceries, confectionary and fresh produce as well as a large off licence, hot food to go kitchen and Costa coffee machine. A new addition to the retail offering will be Cook, a premium frozen food brand with a range of high-end ready meals. Complementing this will be a range of premium wines and local ales.

Commenting on the development managing director Joseph Richardson said: “We bought Middleton in 2018 because we saw that it had potential for redevelopment. We are thrilled that the works have been completed on schedule and to our high standards. We believe that the new and improved Middleton Service Station will offer customers a best in class forecourt experience.”

Jos Richardson & Son is a family business, established in Goole 127 years ago, and currently run by the fifth generation of Richardsons. The company operates seven forecourts in Yorkshire, which, in addition to Middleton Service Station, are: Glews Services at Goole, Longs Corner Garage at Howden, York Road Garage at Escrick, Snaith Hall Filling Station in Snaith as well as Filey and Primrose Valley Service Stations on the East Coast.

Joseph added: “The site has a good local reputation and we want to continue offering the people of Middleton and surrounding areas the highest standards of customer service and value. I want to thank my colleagues and partners for all their hard work in pulling off this scheme and we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming our customers back.”

