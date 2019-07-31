Suspect charged after man armed with spanner robs forecourt shop

John Wood

An Eastbourne man arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from the BP service station in South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, and carrying a spanner is to appear in court.

Stuart Black, 28, unemployed, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop and possessing an offensive weapon.

Following an incident shortly after 12.30pm on Friday 19 July, Black has been bailed to appear before magistrates in Hastings on Wednesday 7 August.

Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 637 of 19/07.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: