Suspect charged after man armed with spanner robs forecourt shop

John Wood · 31 July, 2019
police officer

An Eastbourne man arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from the BP service station in South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, and carrying a spanner is to appear in court.

Stuart Black, 28, unemployed, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop and possessing an offensive weapon.

Following an incident shortly after 12.30pm on Friday 19 July, Black has been bailed to appear before magistrates in Hastings on Wednesday 7 August.

Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 637 of 19/07.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

