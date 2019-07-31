Teenagers arrested after theft of cigarettes from service station

John Wood

A 15-year-old boy and an 18 year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle (a moped) and burglary following a report of a burglary at a service station on Leas Lane in Seaton near Hull.

The service station was broken into at around 1am on Friday 26 July and a quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

Humberside Police are also investigating a burglary that took place at the Post Office in Little Weighton where a number of men were seen on two mopeds leaving the scene, in the direction of Raywell, shortly after 2am on Friday 26 July.

A large quantity of cigarettes and lighters were stolen in this burglary along with six charity collection boxes, among those were full boxes for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, NSPCC, Kickstart and Dove House Hospice.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information that would help with investigations is asked to call Humberside Police’s non-emergency number 101 quoting log 47 26/07/19.

