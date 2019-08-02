Roadchef's Norton Canes tops survey of motorway services

John Wood

Roadchef's Norton Canes motorway services (Photo: )

Roadchef’s Norton Canes services on the M6 toll has been rated England’s best motorway services for the second year running in the Motorway Services User Survey carried out by independent transport user watchdog Transport Focus.

Overall, across the country as a whole, motorway service operators performed well with 90% of visitors satisfied with the experience offered to them.

Value for money continues to be the key area for improvement with just 59% of visitors rating the food or drink they bought to eat in the services as value for money.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Motorway users tell us they have a good experience when visiting service areas, but it’s clear that many do not feel the experience is good value for money. They want pleasant, well maintained facilities with good quality food choices.

“Motorway services continue to play an important safety role providing drivers with the opportunity to take a break. Drivers in the survey confirm they feel less stressed and are more alert after stopping at motorway services.”

Across the country continued investment by operators is improving driver experience when they stop at services. Thurrock (Moto) (recently refurbished) is the site with the biggest increase in satisfaction up 25 percentage points, at 93% this year compared to 68% in 2018.

Former Forecourt Trader of the Year Westmorland, operator of four sites in the survey, achieved the highest overall satisfaction score (98%) and is the only operator to see an improvement on its overall 2018 score.

Mark Fox CEO of Roadchef, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of all our sites in the recent Transport Focus survey, especially as Norton Canes is recognised as the top performing service area for the second year running. We are proud to continue to invest in our sites, improving and adding facilities to suit all needs and restaurants to suit every taste.

“The team works incredibly hard to ensure all our customers have a fantastic experience with us, and these results are a testament to Roadchef’s ongoing commitment to making Britain’s roads safer and motorists happier.”

