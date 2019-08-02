Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Lincolnshire Co-op installs BP Chargemaster rapid chargers

John Wood · 02 August, 2019
Lincolnshire Co-op's filling station
Lincolnshire Co-op also runs seven petrol filling stations
  (Photo:  )

Lincolnshire Co-op has selected BP Chargemaster as its partner to install 50kW rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at two of its stores, with more arriving soon.

The first of the charging points is now live at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Albert Street Food Store, in Newark, and is being followed by one at Old Leake Food Store, near Boston, which is currently being installed.

Four more of Lincolnshire Co-op’s outlets – Long Bennington Food Store, Alford Food Store, Dunholme Food Store and Morton Food Store near Gainsborough – will follow with a rapid charger each due to be installed this month. A further two sites are currently being confirmed.

The Ultracharge 50kW rapid chargers operate on the Polar network, which is backed with 100% renewable electricity. It aligns with Lincolnshire Co-op’s own energy commitment with all the electricity used in its outlets being from wind or hydro-electric energy sources.

The rapid chargers are being installed with investment from BP Chargemaster.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of group services, Andrew Turner, said: “We’re delighted to put the wheels in motion together with BP Chargemaster to introduce electric vehicle charging points as a new valued service to these outlets, to help make lives better in our local communities. If successful, further charging points at more of our sites will follow.”

CEO of BP Chargemaster David Newton said: “We are very proud to be working with

Lincolnshire Co-op, which shares our goal of reducing emissions by helping customers to adopt the cleanest vehicles. These new 50kW rapid chargers will make driving an EV in and across Lincolnshire even easier, particularly given the relatively low number of rapid chargers in the region today.”

The new rapid chargers can be used on a pay-as-you-go basis using a contactless bank card or the Polar Instant smartphone app, as well as being accessible to all Polar Plus members with a subscription.

Live availability information is available on the Polar website and on the Polar Instant and Polar Plus apps.

 

Food Hygiene Training