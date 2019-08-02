Corby site adds two electric chargers to its forecourt offer

John Wood

A petrol station in Corby has installed two rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers on its forecourt in order to cater for the next generation of cars.

Two InstaVolt chargers have gone live at HGC Shell Corby in Cottingham Road, enabling EV drivers to charge on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Robert Spooner, operations director at Hockenhull Garages, which runs the forecourt, said: “Every time you read a newspaper you’re hearing more and more about the growth of electric cars. Rather than waiting until we’re left behind, we’ve used it as an opportunity to be ahead of the curve and ensure we can cater for the rise in electric cars.”

He added: “There’s been a lot of interest in the units. What’s great about our location is we have a sit-down deli and café on site, so drivers can grab a coffee and a sandwich while they read a newspaper and wait for their car to charge.”

Adrian Keen, chief financial officer of InstaVolt, said: “These kind of facilities are really import to electric vehicle drivers and it’s exactly why places like this are perfect to house rapid chargers. Forecourts will play an important part in the UK’s public charging network and we’re pleased to see HGC Shell Corby is at the forefront of that.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: