Berrys makes Midas mobile to stop more diesel/petrol mix-ups

John Wood

Berrys Global Innovations has launched Midas2, a portable system designed to eliminate fuel grade crossovers at forecourts.

Midas is a fully automated intelligent valve system that can discriminate between petrol and diesel fuels. The new Midas2 version will alert the tanker driver of a fuel crossover as the fuel begins to discharge, preventing the incorrect fuel being dispensed into the forecourt tank.

Until now, Midas systems needed to be installed at individual forecourts and fixed to each tank or filling point. This required significant capital outlay by the forecourt owner. Berrys has now solved this challenge by creating the new Midas2 system that is fitted to delivery tankers – so a single installation can now be used to eliminate crossovers across multiple sites.

Midas2 is currently undergoing a four-week testing phase in the Greenergy Flexigrid fleet. Following completion of the pilot, Greenergy Flexigrid will be the first haulage company to adopt Midas2 across the fleet in a phased rollout.

Adam Franklin, chief executive of Greenergy Flexigrid, explained: “Our highly trained and motivated drivers already achieve the lowest crossover rate in the industry, but we are always looking for ways to improve. Midas2 will make product handling more efficient and provide additional protection for our customers from the costs and disruption associated with crossovers.”

Midas2 also includes improvements such as a larger LCD screen that provides the operator with live feedback throughout the entire delivery with the ability to store data for up to 12 months.

Jac Williams, managing director of Berrys Fuelling Technologies, said: “Midas is a proven system that has changed the landscape of mis-fuel protection. Just over 2,000,000 deliveries have passed through the system since it was first introduced in 2012, with no issues reading the correct and incorrect fuel type. By moving to a haulier-based format, Midas2 will allow us to protect an even larger number of deliveries.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: