EdgePetrol celebrates integration with 'three months free' offer

John Wood

EdgePetrol is celebrating the completion of its UK and Irish integrations to all major PoS, BoS, fuel suppliers, we stock managers and competitor pricing providers.

This gives forecourt owners and operators the opportunity to see their data live on EdgePetrol for three months with no fees attached. This means, any forecourt owner in the UK and Ireland with less than 99 sites can see how live margin, volume and competitor metrics can improve the efficiency and profitability of their forecourts with no commitment.

EdgePetrol CEO Gideon Carroll said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. These successful integrations are allowing us to bring incredible benefits to the UK and Irish forecourt markets. Our hard work has been matched by that of our partners, including CBE, HTEC, Orbis Tech, Henderson Technology, Suresite and Station Master to name a few. We are looking forward to welcoming retailers on board for three months and beyond.”

According to EdgePetrol research, customers have found that knowing their live volume metrics and live weighted and blended margin in real-time have helped boost their profits by as much as 18%.

On a grade and site level, users are able to see live margins, volumes, and profits, alongside competitor pricing, helping them make their pricing decisions. Users also benefit from other key metrics such as the live impact of fuel cards and bunkering commissions.

Michael Gatty of Top 50 Indie Hills of Corby is a user of EdgePetrol. He said: “EdgePetrol has put everything together in one place enabling achieved sales and fuel margin to be seen in real-time both for single sites, clusters of sites and all sites, as you wish. The Dashboard displays today’s data compared with the previous day for volume sold, gross margin (ppl), net margin (ppl) and gross cash margin (£) thus enabling easy monitoring of the fuel performance.

“This together with the reporting facility has meant that we have been able to change retail prices with more confidence because of the corresponding changes in the sales figures can be easily monitored and we have increased fuel profit as a result.”

020 3865 8689

edgepetrol.com/getstarted

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: