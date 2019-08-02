Pom-Bear targets back-to-school market with new campaign

John Wood

Pom-Bear has launched a £2.3m media campaign centred on the back-to-school period.

The campaign builds on the success of last year and will run for two months, doubling the length of the 2018 campaign. KP Snacks expects to reach more than five million people during this time via out of home, digital and social media support.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, commented: “We know that 78% of customers are more likely to purchase a product if they engage with it online and so we are evolving our media strategy to align with the habits of the 5.4 million households we know purchase Pom-Bear every year.

“This continued investment will support the long-term growth of the brand and continue to make it a compelling choice for families looking for permissible and tasty snacks, as well as retailers looking to drive sales within the category.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: