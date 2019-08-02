Premier Foods adds to Loyd Grossman Pasta Italia Pot range

John Wood

Premier Foods has extended its Loyd Grossman range with the launch of Pasta Italia Pots in three flavours: Sundried Tomato & Basil, Sundried Tomato & Chilli and Creamy Chicken Pesto. Rrp is £1.49.

At the same time, the Pasta Italia range will be launching in a sachet format.

Each product contains high-quality ingredients to deliver authentic flavours, which are expected to bring more shoppers to the category.

01727 815850

www.premierfoods.co.uk

