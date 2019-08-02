Old El Paso invests £6m in new 'make some noise' campaign

John Wood

The Mexican food brand Old El Paso has announced a £6m marketing investment to launch a new creative campaign called ‘Make Some Noise’.

Centred around how Mexican cuisine brings friends and family together to connect and create ‘good noise’, the campaign kicks off with a new 30-second TV advert.

Alongside the TV campaign, the advert will be rolled out across Video On Demand (VOD) and radio, and will be supported by targeted influencer activity and inspirational social media recipe content. Additionally, the campaign will be brought to life in-store through its ‘Fajita Friday’ activation, designed to grab the attention of shoppers early in their journey, and increase purchase frequency.

Chris Doe, senior brand manager at Old El Paso, said: “It’s an exciting time for World Foods. We’ve seen the category return to growth, with Mexican food in particular proving to be increasingly popular. Yet, there’s still plenty of penetration headroom. As a highly impulsive and expandable category, visibility is without doubt the most important driver. Through the Make Some Noise campaign, which is our biggest activation to date, we’ll ensure Mexican Food stays top of mind.

“This activity will help us to reach 91% of our target audience, and we’ve ensured each of these will be exposed to the campaign eight times, amplifying awareness and inspiring consumers to choose Mexican more often for a lively, tasty, yet convenient meal.”

