New Coca-Cola campaign aims to spark memories of magic

John Wood

Coca-Cola is backed by a new campaign, that has been created to spark memories of the ‘magic’ associated with enjoying the drink.

The new ad follows a woman who is enjoying a Coca-Cola and as she feels the distinctive bubbles of her first sip, she is transported back to memories of being on a beach, playing sport and dancing with friends.

TV advertising will feature both classic Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The campaign will also appear in outdoor, digital, experiential and PR activity.

01895 231313

www.ccep.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: