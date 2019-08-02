Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
New Coca-Cola campaign aims to spark memories of magic

John Wood · 02 August, 2019

Coca-Cola is backed by a new campaign, that has been created to spark memories of the ‘magic’ associated with enjoying the drink.

The new ad follows a woman who is enjoying a Coca-Cola and as she feels the distinctive bubbles of her first sip, she is transported back to memories of being on a beach, playing sport and dancing with friends.

TV advertising will feature both classic Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The campaign will also appear in outdoor, digital, experiential and PR activity.

Food Hygiene Training