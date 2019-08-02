KP Snacks unveiled as partner for The Hundred cricket tournament

John Wood

KP Snacks has been announced as the new Official Team Partner for next year’s cricket tournament, The Hundred.

The tournament, which launches in July 2020, comprises a new 100-ball format. It will last five weeks at the height of summer and feature eight city-based teams from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (based at Lord’s and The Oval). It will be screened live by Sky Sports and the BBC.

Rob Calder, commercial director of The Hundred, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with KP Snacks to help grow the game of cricket and get families active. The Hundred will offer world class cricket for every family and KP Snacks share that vision and opportunity. One year to go, we’re delighted to have already secured such a well-known brand to cricket for the first time.”

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Hundred to help encourage families to get active through cricket. KP Snacks prides itself in innovative approaches and this offers us a great way of mattering more to more people. We can’t wait to work with the teams to celebrate the diverse and inclusive nature of The Hundred.”

KP Snacks will be activating a series of multi-channel marketing activities to leverage its association with The Hundred including working together to support the company’s ‘Our Taste for Good’ programme.

