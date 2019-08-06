Istobal is now preferred car wash firm for MFG

Istobal UK has increased its partnership with Motor Fuel Group (MFG) and has become the preferred car wash supplier for the number one Top 50 Indie.

MFG has renewed its contract with Istobal, which includes the supply of car wash machines and chemical products, as well as maintenance service for another three years.

Under this agreement, about 28 Istobal M'Start rollovers and 95 single-bay jet wash systems, vacuum cleaners and air units will be installed onto MFG sites this year.

In addition, the contract extends Istobal's chemical top-up service to the MRH sites, which MFG acquired in March last year.

Istobal supplies its Istobal esens-branded chemical product line to 305 car washes and 280 jet-wash systems, as well as its fragrance line in vacuum units and screen-wash fluid for air units.

As well as MFG, Istobal works with many other key accounts in the UK, including Euro Garages, Rontec, Harvest Energy, SGN and Penny Petroleum.

