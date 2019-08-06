Dover Fueling Solutions in new alliance with ABB to provide electric chargers

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has announced an alliance with the electric charging company ABB to bring electric vehicle (EV)chargers to locations in Europe. It will enable DFS to add DC high power and fast chargers to its product portfolio, meaning it is able to deliver a complete forecourt offering to retail sites in Europe, where the chargers can be integrated into existing DFS on-site equipment such as the Tokheim Fuel POS point-of-sale system using Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP).

OCPP will also enable connection to a number of value-added services on site, such as DFS payment and media applications.

Frank Muehlon, managing director for EV charging infrastructure at ABB, explained: "Adding EV charging to the DFS end-to-end fuel retail solution will only serve to strengthen their offering and we are confident that our pioneering products will perfectly complement the DFS portfolio."

Lise-Lotte Nordholm, DFS VP for the dispenser business unit, added: "The incremental growth of EVs will continue in line with local government policy and public demand for a cleaner environment. DFS continues to explore new avenues for alternative energy provision and believes that ABB is a great strategic partner to help our business advance in this area."

01382 598000www.doverfuelingsolutions.com