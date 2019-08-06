Europump uses JobWatch app to support expansion of its maintenance services

Europump Maintenance Ltd has introduced new technology to support expansion of its fuel pump maintenance services for fuel retailers. It has deployed the latest cloud and mobile technology as part of a real-time system for managing field engineering operations.

Supplied by BigChange, the system uses an app called JobWatch that connects to central software including CRM, scheduling, invoicing and management reporting.

Europump provides fuel retailers with pump and tank gauge maintenance services and is part of the Eurotank Service Group. The company aims to provide a fast response service with a 40-strong network of engineers who also undertake planned maintenance and testing.

"It's clear that fuel retailers are looking for people who can maintain any type of pump and are not tied to any manufacturer; we can maintain any equipment that retailers already have or are planning to purchase," said Edward Wheeler, group managing director of Eurotank Service Group.

01782 969939www.eurotank.eu.com