Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Retail · Shop Doctor

In the surgery this month: Woolmer Service Station Bordon, Hampshire

06 August, 2019

Location:

Off a roundabout in the fast-growing town of Bordon

Forecourt:

The pole sign is topped with the Shell logo, the fuel prices (competitive) then Nisa Local and Costa Express logos. Shell's V Power is promoted heavily with the message: 'Our best cleaning power for your engine'. There is plenty of parking, including disabled spaces. There are also electric vehicle charging points.

Shop:

The shop building is stunning thanks to a mix of cedar wood and grey material. The fascia reads from left to right: Garners, Nisa Local and Garner Group. Signage also says that it is family owned. More signage around the bollards says 'Co-op food now sold here'.

Inside, it definitely has the 'wow' factor and it looks like no expense has been spared on the design from the wood flooring to the open ceiling and Halo lighting it all looks 'top dollar'. The low-level shelving gives the space a very welcoming, airy feel

The attention to detail across the store is very impressive.

There is an extensive chilled range including a good 'meal for tonight' chiller display with ready meals, pizzas plus big bottles of soft drinks on the bottom shelf.

There is a good fruit and veg range where every item of produce looked fresh and appetising. Salad lines are laid out in wooden crates to add a 'farm shop fresh' feel.

There is a wide range of wines including some more expensive ones from The General Wine Company. Many were housed in a wooden shelving display.

Local lines have not been forgotten. There is a range of Madhuban Deluxe curry sauces, apparently from a local Indian restaurant, and there is a local gin called Fort from the Portsmouth Distillery.

Despite the upmarket feel, there are lots of deals across the store.

An eye-catching heritage wall has photos of the Garners' businesses over the years and there is signage about supporting the local community with a 'you shop, we donate' message.

The site is raising money for two local charities via the products sold in-store, and they also sponsor two local junior football teams.

Screens facing out from the till highlight the Co-op lunch deal and signs around the store invite shoppers to help themselves to the free wifi.

I was lucky enough to be in the store when a selection of freshly filled baguettes were being put out I can highly recommend the tuna one.

A small Red Bull chiller broke up the confectionery display on the way to the till great for last minute, impulse purchases.

Behind the till is a great selection of spirits.

The staff could not have been more helpful. In front of me in the queue was an elderly, disabled lady. The shop assistant took her money then came out from behind the counter to help her with her bags. In the meantime, as if by magic, someone else came out to serve me.

The toilets were very shiny and clean.

Prognosis:

The petrol station and forecourt were originally built in 1984 but in September 2018 work began to develop the new forecourt and a 2,000sq ft Nisa store. The new-look site opened at the end of March, in time to take advantage of all the changes that are being made in the area, including new housing, schools and sports facilities.

Diagnosis:

This is a new site and anything new typically looks good. However, the attention to detail across the store from the shopfitting to the range to the service is second to none.

There is a lot of local competition with BP and Esso sites close by as well as a large Tesco and a Lidl, which will all definitely keep the Garner family on their toes.

Prescription:

What can you say with a site like this apart from keep up the good work!

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6861.35140.27129.10
East Midlands132.2270.57142.53128.97
London131.80141.87129.28
North East130.68142.08128.58
North West131.5557.70140.38128.84
Northern Ireland129.20134.52126.70
Scotland131.6852.70140.22129.10
South East132.8157.70141.73129.69
South West132.2567.90138.44128.97
Wales131.0864.90136.61127.98
West Midlands131.87141.48129.01
Yorkshire & Humber131.2663.90141.10128.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Corby site adds two electric chargers to...

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training