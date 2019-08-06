In the surgery this month: Woolmer Service Station Bordon, Hampshire

Location:

Off a roundabout in the fast-growing town of Bordon

Forecourt:

The pole sign is topped with the Shell logo, the fuel prices (competitive) then Nisa Local and Costa Express logos. Shell's V Power is promoted heavily with the message: 'Our best cleaning power for your engine'. There is plenty of parking, including disabled spaces. There are also electric vehicle charging points.

Shop:

The shop building is stunning thanks to a mix of cedar wood and grey material. The fascia reads from left to right: Garners, Nisa Local and Garner Group. Signage also says that it is family owned. More signage around the bollards says 'Co-op food now sold here'.

Inside, it definitely has the 'wow' factor and it looks like no expense has been spared on the design from the wood flooring to the open ceiling and Halo lighting it all looks 'top dollar'. The low-level shelving gives the space a very welcoming, airy feel

The attention to detail across the store is very impressive.

There is an extensive chilled range including a good 'meal for tonight' chiller display with ready meals, pizzas plus big bottles of soft drinks on the bottom shelf.

There is a good fruit and veg range where every item of produce looked fresh and appetising. Salad lines are laid out in wooden crates to add a 'farm shop fresh' feel.

There is a wide range of wines including some more expensive ones from The General Wine Company. Many were housed in a wooden shelving display.

Local lines have not been forgotten. There is a range of Madhuban Deluxe curry sauces, apparently from a local Indian restaurant, and there is a local gin called Fort from the Portsmouth Distillery.

Despite the upmarket feel, there are lots of deals across the store.

An eye-catching heritage wall has photos of the Garners' businesses over the years and there is signage about supporting the local community with a 'you shop, we donate' message.

The site is raising money for two local charities via the products sold in-store, and they also sponsor two local junior football teams.

Screens facing out from the till highlight the Co-op lunch deal and signs around the store invite shoppers to help themselves to the free wifi.

I was lucky enough to be in the store when a selection of freshly filled baguettes were being put out I can highly recommend the tuna one.

A small Red Bull chiller broke up the confectionery display on the way to the till great for last minute, impulse purchases.

Behind the till is a great selection of spirits.

The staff could not have been more helpful. In front of me in the queue was an elderly, disabled lady. The shop assistant took her money then came out from behind the counter to help her with her bags. In the meantime, as if by magic, someone else came out to serve me.

The toilets were very shiny and clean.

Prognosis:

The petrol station and forecourt were originally built in 1984 but in September 2018 work began to develop the new forecourt and a 2,000sq ft Nisa store. The new-look site opened at the end of March, in time to take advantage of all the changes that are being made in the area, including new housing, schools and sports facilities.

Diagnosis:

This is a new site and anything new typically looks good. However, the attention to detail across the store from the shopfitting to the range to the service is second to none.

There is a lot of local competition with BP and Esso sites close by as well as a large Tesco and a Lidl, which will all definitely keep the Garner family on their toes.

Prescription:

What can you say with a site like this apart from keep up the good work!

