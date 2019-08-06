Coldpress launches two new fortified smoothies

Coldpress launches two new fortified smoothies06 August, 2019
Coldpress has launched what it says are the UK's first-ever HPP (high pressure processing) cold-pressed, fortified smoothies. Mend & Defend contains apple, banana, cherry, strawberry, raspberry, red grape and beetroot, while Survive & Thrive contains kiwi, cucumber, apple, banana, mango, mandarin, white grape and lemon.
info@coldpress.co.ukwww.cold-press.com
