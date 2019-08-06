Loyd Grossman goes into pots and sachets

Loyd Grossman goes into pots and sachets06 August, 2019
Premier Foods has extended its Loyd Grossman range with the launch of Pasta Italia Pots in three flavours: Sundried Tomato & Basil, Sundried Tomato & Chilli and Creamy Chicken Pesto. Rrp is £1.49. At the same time, the Pasta Italia range will be launching in a sachet format. Each product contains high-quality ingredients to deliver authentic flavours, which are expected to bring more shoppers to the category.
01727 815850 www.premierfoods.co.uk
