Introducing the lighter side of Fentimans

Introducing the lighter side of Fentimans06 August, 2019
Botanical drinks maker Fentimans is launching a new light soft drinks range. The line-up includes a lower-calorie version of the brand's Rose Lemonade, plus Gently Sparkling Elderflower and Sparkling Raspberry. The drinks have been created by using the same botanical brewing method Fentimans has been using for over 100 years.
01434 609847 www.fentimans.com
