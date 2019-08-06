Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
New look and new range for Urban eat

06 August, 2019

Urban eat is relaunching its range with new products and a new look. There are now four sub-ranges: Urban eat Core includes all the classics, plus a new premium range and more salads; Urban eat Deli is a mix of coffee shop-inspired hot and cold deli products such as toasties and paninis; Urban eat Street is a new collection inspired by the latest food trends; and Urban eat Roots comprises vegetarian and vegan products.

0333 0037843 www.urbaneat.co.uk

