Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Retail · Day in the life

Day in the Life: Phil Withers

06 August, 2019

Phil Withers - director, Withers Holdings Ltd (MFG franchise)

01 Career history: I started my career very early by working in my father's convenience store stacking shelves after school at the age of 14. In 2001 he retired so I bought the business; I developed it then in 2005 I sold it on for a very good return. In 2006 I joined Esso (ROC UK) and became one of their site managers. I managed many problematic sites, I went in and turned the stores around. I also became a training manager for new recruits. In 2008 I was given Barton Mills, which is one of the busiest sites for Esso. In 2015, Esso sold to MRH and I took over the franchise and have remained there, under MFG since the merger.

02 Dream job (if you weren't doing this): I would have liked to have been a pilot, as I love to travel.

03 What do you drive: An Audi SQ5.

04 What would you like to drive: Aston Martin.

05 Perfect day: A walk down the beach with my partner and my 12-year old Bassett called Ted.

06 Favourite team: I am not a huge sports fan, so I would say my favourite team is the people I work with every day.

07 Favourite read: I don't have much time to read as I am always working!

08 Favourite film: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

09 Best holiday: I have travelled the world several times over, however I really did like Aruba in the Caribbean for its laid-back approach and beautiful beaches.

10 Possessions you couldn't do without: My mobile phone, car and laptop.

11 Most admire: Steve Jobs.

12 Most likely to say: "Have the drinks been done?"

13 Least likely to say: "There's nothing to do."

14 Greatest achievement: Running my own businesses.

15 Greatest fear: Has to be heights.

16 Tips for business success: Listen to your staff and also your customers.

17 Best thing about your job: Being a transient site we serve very different people we have even served Prince Harry!

18 Pet hate: Lateness.

19 Thoughts on the forecourt sector: It's now all about food-to-go. Who would have thought, 10 years ago, that you would have been able to grab either a Subway or a Stone Willy's pizza, however you can now if you call into Barton Mills.

20 Three words to describe yourself: Energetic, strong-willed and loyal.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6861.35140.27129.10
East Midlands132.2270.57142.53128.97
London131.80141.87129.28
North East130.68142.08128.58
North West131.5557.70140.38128.84
Northern Ireland129.20134.52126.70
Scotland131.6852.70140.22129.10
South East132.8157.70141.73129.69
South West132.2567.90138.44128.97
Wales131.0864.90136.61127.98
West Midlands131.87141.48129.01
Yorkshire & Humber131.2663.90141.10128.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Corby site adds two electric chargers to...

Multi-million pound Co-op scheme opens in...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training