Day in the Life: Phil Withers

Day in the Life: Phil Withers06 August, 2019
Phil Withers - director, Withers Holdings Ltd (MFG franchise)
01 Career history: I started my career very early by working in my father's convenience store stacking shelves after school at the age of 14. In 2001 he retired so I bought the business; I developed it then in 2005 I sold it on for a very good return. In 2006 I joined Esso (ROC UK) and became one of their site managers. I managed many problematic sites, I went in and turned the stores around. I also became a training manager for new recruits. In 2008 I was given Barton Mills, which is one of the busiest sites for Esso. In 2015, Esso sold to MRH and I took over the franchise and have remained there, under MFG since the merger.
02 Dream job (if you weren't doing this): I would have liked to have been a pilot, as I love to travel.
03 What do you drive: An Audi SQ5.
04 What would you like to drive: Aston Martin.
05 Perfect day: A walk down the beach with my partner and my 12-year old Bassett called Ted.
06 Favourite team: I am not a huge sports fan, so I would say my favourite team is the people I work with every day.
07 Favourite read: I don't have much time to read as I am always working!
08 Favourite film: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
09 Best holiday: I have travelled the world several times over, however I really did like Aruba in the Caribbean for its laid-back approach and beautiful beaches.
10 Possessions you couldn't do without: My mobile phone, car and laptop.
11 Most admire: Steve Jobs.
12 Most likely to say: "Have the drinks been done?"
13 Least likely to say: "There's nothing to do."
14 Greatest achievement: Running my own businesses.
15 Greatest fear: Has to be heights.
16 Tips for business success: Listen to your staff and also your customers.
17 Best thing about your job: Being a transient site we serve very different people we have even served Prince Harry!
18 Pet hate: Lateness.
19 Thoughts on the forecourt sector: It's now all about food-to-go. Who would have thought, 10 years ago, that you would have been able to grab either a Subway or a Stone Willy's pizza, however you can now if you call into Barton Mills.
20 Three words to describe yourself: Energetic, strong-willed and loyal.
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.68
|61.35
|140.27
|129.10
|East Midlands
|132.22
|70.57
|142.53
|128.97
|London
|131.80
|141.87
|129.28
|North East
|130.68
|142.08
|128.58
|North West
|131.55
|57.70
|140.38
|128.84
|Northern Ireland
|129.20
|134.52
|126.70
|Scotland
|131.68
|52.70
|140.22
|129.10
|South East
|132.81
|57.70
|141.73
|129.69
|South West
|132.25
|67.90
|138.44
|128.97
|Wales
|131.08
|64.90
|136.61
|127.98
|West Midlands
|131.87
|141.48
|129.01
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.26
|63.90
|141.10
|128.51