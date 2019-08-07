APEA Live event returns for its eighth year

John Wood

APEA Live, a one-day event for the petroleum industry, returns for its eighth year this November.

The event, which incorporates an exhibition, conference and awards dinner, will be held at Stadium MK, in Milton Keynes, on November 21.

The conference and exhibition sponsored by Elaflex is free to attend.

The exhibition will feature the latest product developments and market trends, and according to the APEA there will be a record number of exhibitor stands.

The conference will feature a range of speakers from across the industry, hosted and moderated by Peter Campbell, the Financial Times’ Motor Industry Correspondent.

After the daytime conference and exhibition there will be an awards dinner sponsored by Nupi Industrie Italiane.

Visitors can register for conference and exhibition tickets free of charge at the APEA Live website – www.apealive.co.uk – where they can also purchase awards dinner tickets.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: