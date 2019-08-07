Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
SuperStation moves to Celtic Manor Resort

John Wood · 07 August, 2019

SuperStation, the initiative by Certas Energy designed to raise standards of service across all areas of forecourt retailing, will host its 2019 Gala Awards Dinner at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales.

Open to Gulf and Pace branded forecourts across the UK, the finalists in each category will gather at the resort on Thursday 10 October for the awards ceremony.

“We are now into the eighth year of these prestigious industry awards and as they grow in stature we felt that the venue was a fitting reward for retailers and their staff who, day in day out, provide a first class service for their customers,” said Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy.

The Celtic Manor Resort was the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup and the NATO Summit in 2014, and offers three championship golf courses, two health spas and is set in more than 2,000 acres of parkland.

