Ram raiders smash fuel payment kiosk at Asda site

John Wood

Ram raiders who smashed their way into an Asda fuel payment kiosk fled empty handed after police arrived at the scene, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The police service received a report of a car attempting to ram raid a petrol station kiosk at the Asda site in Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, at 2.40am on Wednesday morning (August 7).

The raiders were still at the site when police officers arrived, but they managed to escape in a blue Ford car.

They fled empty handed, but the kiosk was left with a large hole in it, and cracks in the remaining brickwork widened in the hours following the attack.

A red Toyota car was left at the scene and Leeds CID are conducting enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190402123.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: