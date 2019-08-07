Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Applegreen buys a stake in 23 US service stations

John Wood · 07 August, 2019
Bob Etchingham
Bob Etchingham
  (Photo:  )

Applegreen has struck a deal to acquire a 40% holding in 23 service stations in Connecticut, in the US.

The company is part of a consortium that has agreed to takeover CT Service Plazas, the owner of the sites, which are located on three high-traffic routes that are the main interstate routes between New York City and Boston, Massachusetts.

The 23 service plazas benefit from exclusive rights along the I‐95, I‐395 and Route 15 highways in the State of Connecticut, granted under a long‐term concession agreement with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Applegreen will pay approximately $37.6m (excluding transaction fees), to acquire its 40% stake, and has an option after five years to increase its holding to 60%.

The plazas offer essential services including fuel, quick‐service food and beverage, retail, restroom and other facilities, operating 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Approximately 91% of revenue generated by CT Service Plazas is from long‐term anchor tenants including McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway and Alliance Energy.

Chief executive Bob Etchingham said: “This transaction represents a rare opportunity to acquire a high-profile service plaza concession project in one of our core regions in the United States, significantly increasing our market presence in the North East and positioning the company for further growth in this key strategic market.”

The transaction is subject to Connecticut Department of Transportation approval and is expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.8562.90140.13129.35
East Midlands132.4582.90140.94129.24
London132.26141.16129.65
North East131.00140.25128.76
North West131.7865.90140.12129.09
Northern Ireland129.26136.57126.61
Scotland132.10140.09129.29
South East133.1157.70141.84130.06
South West132.4871.90140.35129.19
Wales131.3964.90135.97128.33
West Midlands132.2269.90141.90129.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.4964.40141.65128.76
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Corby site adds two electric chargers to...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Poll

See Results

As the smaller/family owned independent forecourt businesses continue to be acquired by the big operators, do you think now could be the right time for you to sell up?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training