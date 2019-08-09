Certas Energy appoints Spar as its convenience partner

John Wood

Certas Energy has appointed Spar as its convenience partner across all 35 of its company-owned petrol filling stations.

The arrangement, which includes wholesale distribution, will commence immediately while in-store refurbishments and re-branding will take place in a roll-out over the coming months.

“The forecourt shop has an increasingly important role within any local community and working with the UK’s leading symbol group will ensure that we able to maximise the potential across all of our retail assets,” said Richard Billington, retail director at Certas Energy.

“We undertook a rigorous tender process and were impressed with Spar’s commitment to our business, its technical expertise, resources and the on-the-ground support that it was willing to place at our disposal. Add to that its wealth of retail experience, consumer insight and market knowledge, along with a vast range of products including the widest possible choice of fresh foods and food to go options.”

Ian Taylor, Spar UK retail director, said: “We are delighted that a business as dynamic as Certas Energy has chosen to build its future with us. Our businesses have great synergy; we are both committed to develop our UK forecourt operations and believe that a successful business that allows a customer to grow and prosper is best achieved by a collaborative partnership approach.

“Certas Energy has made a significant investment to increase the customer experience across all of its forecourts and we look forward to playing our part in its future growth.”

