Motorcycle market picks up with rise in registrations in July

John Wood · 09 August, 2019
honda motorbike
Honda is the top selling brand
Motorcycle registrations rose by 4.3% in July following the double-digit decline of 11% in June. A total of 9,916 machines were put on UK roads last month, and year to date 69,381 motorcycles have been sold.

The majority of motorcycle types saw an increase in registrations in July, with the exception of the sport/tour derivatives that declined by 33%. This sector is now down by 23.6% year to date.

Honda continued to outperform all other brands with 1,903 machines registered. Yamaha was second with 906 sales, followed by Kawasaki in third place with 759 motorcycles. Lexmoto in sixth position and Royal Enfield in ninth were the two new names in the top 10 brands. These two brands’ increase in registrations pushed Piaggio and Ducati away from their usual positions.

Stephen Latham, head of the National Motorcycle Dealers Association (NMDA) which represents motorcycle retailers across the UK, commented: “It is encouraging to see motorcycle registrations bounce back with a 4.3% growth in July following June’s decline.

“With the disruption of Brexit and the rise in prices caused by Sterling devaluation, dealers remain uncertain about the motorcycle market. However, sales are up 3.1% from last year and dealers are hopeful that the positive trend will continue.”

Food Hygiene Training