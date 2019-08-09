Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Men jailed after admitting burgling petrol station

John Wood · 09 August, 2019
Two men have been jailed and a third is awaiting sentencing after they pleaded guilty to burgling a petrol filling station at Burbage in Wiltshire.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: “Shortly after 5 am on July 8, a member of the public heard the petrol station alarm and saw a Ford Mondeo driving off from the scene. They called police and a description of the vehicle was given to officers in the area.

“A roads policing officer, was patrolling nearby and spotted the Mondeo driving dangerously through Everleigh. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued at excess speed and on the wrong side of the road at times before crashing at the junction of the A342 and A338.

“The three men ran off in the direction of Ludgershall pursued by police dog Dixie and her handler who tracked them down enabling officers from the Community Policing Team to arrest them. A search of the abandoned car revealed a bag containing a large quantity of stolen cigarettes.

Greg Stanley Gregory, 24 from Neckinger Estate, Southwark, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment

Scott Anthony Bassett, 35 from Lomond Grove, Southwark, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment

Luke Stanley Pembroke, 29 from Amina Way, Southwark was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.8562.90140.13129.35
East Midlands132.4582.90140.94129.24
London132.26141.16129.65
North East131.00140.25128.76
North West131.7865.90140.12129.09
Northern Ireland129.26136.57126.61
Scotland132.10140.09129.29
South East133.1157.70141.84130.06
South West132.4871.90140.35129.19
Wales131.3964.90135.97128.33
West Midlands132.2269.90141.90129.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.4964.40141.65128.76
