Valli Forecourts win planning permission for new filling station

John Wood

A birds eye view of the site (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie Valli Forecourts has won planning permission to redevelop a car dealership in Bradford into a petrol filling station.

The proposal is to demolish the existing buildings and to replace existing underground petrol tanks on the site from a filling station which closed about 25 years ago.

The development will comprise a new petrol station with a new canopy, fuel islands and underground tanks.

There will be an automatic car wash, service bay and wash bay, and customer parking including provision for disabled drivers and bike stands.

There will also be a fuel sales building including a small shop and the site will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In a Design and Access Statement supporting the application, consultants Ads Design said: “Given that the site has formerly been a petrol filling station and considering its location on the busy link between Otley and Bradford, some miles away from the next nearest petrol filling station, it seems logical that a such a development be reinstated on the site.

“Valli Forecourts are at the forefront of environmental technology use within the sector and their adoption of green technologies will ensure the sustainability of the development. They also propose to have AdBlue available at the pumps for diesel cars. AdBlue is a diesel exhaust fluid that turns harmful NOx into nitrogen and water.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: