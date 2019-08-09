Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op completes £750,000 revamp of Derbyshire forecourt

John Wood · 09 August, 2019
The Co-op in Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston

The Co-op has re-opened its petrol filling station and food store in Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston, Derbyshire, following a £750,000, four-week programme of works at the site.

The forecourt at the Ladywood Road site has received an extensive makeover with the store enhanced to better serve the community and visitors who travel through the area.

The new-look site opens daily between 5:00am and midnight, with the food store – which runs on 100% renewable energy – offering Costa coffee, and an in-store bakery alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, hot food, sandwiches, award-winning wines and essentials.

Eddie Jenkinson, the Co-op’s national fuels manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make a significant investment in our Kirk Hallam site. The work to enhance the petrol filling station forecourt and food store will allow us to better serve the needs of the local community. The conclusion of this investment in the community is a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”

Co-op area manager Ricky Malia commented: “It is our aim to establish our stores at the heart of local life and contribute to the community - the store has a superb look and range, and we have been receiving some great feedback. It’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.”

