Otis introduces llimited edition Halloween Muffins

American sweet bakery brand Otis is getting into the spirit of Halloween this autumn, with limited edition Otis Halloween Muffins.

The Otis Halloween Muffin will be available from September, and features a rich, chocolate muffin with a smooth vanilla cream, topped with a pumpkin-shaped decoration, all wrapped in a Halloween-themed case.

The product is supplied frozen for thaw and serve, in case sizes of 30, and has an RSP of £1.49.

“The British passion for Halloween has been steadily growing over the years and it now represents an unmissable sales opportunity and a major seasonal occasion for retailers,” said Paul Maxwell, marketing manager at Aryzta Food Solutions UK. “The biggest spend at Halloween is on confectionery, with fun and affordability being the key sales drivers.

“Back by popular demand from both retailers and shoppers, our limited-edition Otis Halloween Muffin taps into this demand for indulgent seasonal treats that can be enjoyed by shoppers of all ages. Retailers can generate spooktacular sales of the Muffin as part of an incremental deal; meaning there’s plenty of opportunity to maximise sales from in-store bakery this Halloween season.”

