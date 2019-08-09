Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Otis introduces llimited edition Halloween Muffins

John Wood · 09 August, 2019

American sweet bakery brand Otis is getting into the spirit of Halloween this autumn, with limited edition Otis Halloween Muffins.

The Otis Halloween Muffin will be available from September, and features a rich, chocolate muffin with a smooth vanilla cream, topped with a pumpkin-shaped decoration, all wrapped in a Halloween-themed case.

The product is supplied frozen for thaw and serve, in case sizes of 30, and has an RSP of £1.49.

“The British passion for Halloween has been steadily growing over the years and it now represents an unmissable sales opportunity and a major seasonal occasion for retailers,” said Paul Maxwell, marketing manager at Aryzta Food Solutions UK. “The biggest spend at Halloween is on confectionery, with fun and affordability being the key sales drivers.

“Back by popular demand from both retailers and shoppers, our limited-edition Otis Halloween Muffin taps into this demand for indulgent seasonal treats that can be enjoyed by shoppers of all ages. Retailers can generate spooktacular sales of the Muffin as part of an incremental deal; meaning there’s plenty of opportunity to maximise sales from in-store bakery this Halloween season.”

01698 844884

retail.ordersgb@aryzta.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.8562.90140.13129.35
East Midlands132.4582.90140.94129.24
London132.26141.16129.65
North East131.00140.25128.76
North West131.7865.90140.12129.09
Northern Ireland129.26136.57126.61
Scotland132.10140.09129.29
South East133.1157.70141.84130.06
South West132.4871.90140.35129.19
Wales131.3964.90135.97128.33
West Midlands132.2269.90141.90129.31
Yorkshire & Humber131.4964.40141.65128.76
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen buys a stake in 23 US service...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

SuperStation moves to Celtic Manor Resort

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son complet...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jet launches new dual range of Ultra prem...

Greggs opens its fourth UK drive-thru at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Experienced retail operator buys his firs...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training