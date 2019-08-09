Yazoo Kids supports Change4Life sugar reduction campaign

John Wood

Yazoo Kids is supporting Change4Life this year, a move that will see the Good Choice badge alongside bottles of Strawberry and Banana packs in store and within its marketing mix across the country.

The Change4Life campaign encourages families to cut back on sugar by making a few simple swaps to everyday food and drink, such as swapping from higher sugar products to lower sugar products.

Kate Allison, marketing manager for Yazoo, said: “Change4Life is such an impactful programme. Four million families have joined since its launch in 2009, and we’re hopeful our support can help it to reach even more. The Yazoo brand is already in 3.4 million households and we have big plans to increase this over the coming years.

“Supporting Change4Life was a no brainer, not only do we share the same target audience of families with 4-11 year olds, we want to achieve the same thing in making it easy for families to make healthier choices. We’ll be using the Good Choice badge throughout our Yazoo Kids No Added Sugar (strawberry and banana flavours only) marketing material to make it simple for families shopping the category.”

In-store activation will include shelf ready packaging, banners and wobblers. This will be aligned with Yazoo Kids and core ATL activity, which will see the relaunch of the Yazoo Kids VOD on screens from July to September, as well as a nationwide PR campaign to coincide with the start of the new school term.

