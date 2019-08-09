Cadbury marks start of football season with promotion

John Wood

Cadbury is scoring a hat-trick this summer as it brings back its ‘Match & Win’ promotion for a third season starring football legend Thierry Henry. It will build on 2018 campaign, which was Cadbury’s biggest ever on-pack activation.

Match & Win 2019 will feature on 170 million packs across the Cadbury singles, multipacks, medium and large bags, medium blocks, Big Taste and biscuits ranges.

The campaign will feature an on-pack mechanic, inviting shoppers to buy any pack featuring the Match & Win flash and enter a promotional code on the promotion’s website. When the code is entered, they will receive a predicted score for a Premier League game. If the predicted score matches the actual match score they win a prize, with VIP Matchday experiences, Premier League match tickets and a raft of Cadbury FC merchandise available to win.

This year for the first time there is also an ‘instant win’ mechanic which will see up to 200,000 cash prizes worth a combined total of £1m up for grabs through the Match & Win website.

The third year of Cadbury Match & Win will be available until 25th October and runs across all of Cadbury’s star players including brands such as Twirl, Wispa, Crunchie, Boost and Double Decker, as well as new launches and sharing options including Cadbury Fingers, Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons, Bournville Buttons and Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Taste Oreo Crunch.

Cadbury Match & Win season three will be backed by a marketing spend of over £1.5m including PoS material, out-of-home advertising and digital and social media support.

“We are really excited to share that we have partnered with Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry for all of our digital content,” said Amelia Duverger, brand manager at Cadbury.

“The partnership with the Premier League is the latest in a series of iconic and engaging partnerships for the Cadbury brand. Last season’s Match & Win campaign delivered incredible success, with the campaign reaching 2 in 3 British people at least once. This means that awareness of the Match & Win campaign was high - and we expect our third season to be even bigger.

“Retailers should stock up in advance and maximise visibility in store to create real excitement around the start of the Premier League season and the third year of the Match & Win campaign.”

