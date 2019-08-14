Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Right wing group calls for end to fuel duty freeze

John Wood · 14 August, 2019
exhaust fumes

A ring-wing think tank has called on the government to end the freeze on the value of fuel duty and apply a surcharge on fuel duty for diesel fuel, to help improve air quality.

The call came from Bright Blue, and was contained in its new report, Emission impossible? Air pollution, national governance and the transport sector.

William Nicolle, researcher at Bright Blue and co-author of Emission impossible?, said: “Stronger evidence has emerged in recent years about the detrimental impact of air pollution to human health, the economy and the environment. Consequently, there is growing public and political pressure for tougher action to reduce levels of air pollution in the UK. The UK’s departure from the EU means that there is an opportunity to raise air pollution standards in the UK.”

“The UK government needs new, ambitious legal limits, legal responsibilities and policies on air pollution. This country should aspire to be a global leader on yet another environmental issue, and strive to become the country with the cleanest air in urban areas in the developed world.”

The main policy recommendations for reducing air pollution from the transport sector include:

• lift the freeze on the value of fuel duty and apply a surcharge on fuel duty for diesel fuel (a ‘diesel duty’);

• introduce a surcharge for Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) on new diesel cars in the UK (‘diesel excise duty’ (DED));

• exempt the purchase of ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) from VAT; and

• enable local and combined authorities to strive for ‘reasonable profits’ from their charging vehicles to enter clean air zones (CAZs), to fund further local air pollution abatement policies.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7964.90140.57129.31
East Midlands132.3882.90140.96129.04
London132.00142.39129.64
North East131.01141.52128.85
North West131.7261.90139.66128.96
Northern Ireland129.24135.57126.71
Scotland132.0552.70140.43129.27
South East132.9759.90141.37129.82
South West132.33140.93128.95
Wales131.33136.85128.40
West Midlands132.06141.78129.37
Yorkshire & Humber131.4669.57142.64128.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

Valli Forecourts win planning permission...

No case for largest EV chargers warns ind...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training