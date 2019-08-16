Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Burglars break in to forecourt shop in Nottinghamshire

John Wood · 16 August, 2019
police tape

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a petrol station.

The burglars arrived in a vehicle which was driven onto the forecourt of the Jet petrol station on Loughborough Road, Bunny, at 1.33am on Friday August 16.

A number of people then forced entry and attacked the cigarette and stock room area, before escaping with an unknown quantity of goods.

The vehicle drove off toward Loughborough.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who saw or has dash-cam footage of anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 35 of 16 August 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

