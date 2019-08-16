Top 50 Indie applies to build Scottish service area

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Grove Garages has applied for planning permission for a trunk road service station in Scotland, on a site where a previous application by the company was refused in September last year.

The new application is for a Shell petrol filling station, a 190sq m Londis convenience store and a drive-thru restaurant/coffee shop, together with parking for 40 vehicles including four electrical vehicle charging points.

The filling station would have a 5.4m high canopy and eight fuel pump stations. There would also be pumps for HGVs and two car wash bays.

The 0.78ha site is on the A77 trunk road at Bog End Toll, near Symington in South Ayreshire, and a new access point is proposed on the B730 at the north-west of the site, with a one-way internal road layout around the site.

Just under a year ago a similar plan was rejected on the grounds that it was contrary to a number of local policies. Local planners added: “There has been no need identified at a strategic level for further roadside services, over and above those which currently exist in proximity of the application site. It is not considered that an additional roadside facility at the application site is justified, or required, given the proximity of existing 24-hour service areas on the A77 at Dutch House and Bellfield.”

However, consultants employed by Grove Garages have provided new reports arguing the plan is not contrary to local policies and the site is an appropriate location for the development of a highway services area.

The report states: “Given the length of the route and the strong traffic flows, two existing service areas represents under-provision. Furthermore, both the Monkton and Bellfield service areas require a detour from the main carriageway. It is therefore considered that an additional roadside services area is required.”

